A Boxford-based nonprofit that supports low-income families has chosen a new leader. Community Giving Tree announced that it has hired Kim Goulette as the group’s executive director.

A Newburyport resident, Goulette has more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit administration. Most recently she served as executive director of the American Red Cross of ’ Central Massachusetts for five years.

Community Giving Tree provides low-income families in Northeastern Massachusetts with basic necessities such as clothing, diapers, and baby equipment. Last year, the organization served nearly 13,500 people. Prior to the current school year, the group distributed more than 4,000 backpacks and school supplies to children with the help of over 200 partner agencies.