A Boxford-based nonprofit that supports low-income families has chosen a new leader. Community Giving Tree announced that it has hired Kim Goulette as the group’s executive director.
A Newburyport resident, Goulette has more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit administration. Most recently she served as executive director of the American Red Cross of ’ Central Massachusetts for five years.
Community Giving Tree provides low-income families in Northeastern Massachusetts with basic necessities such as clothing, diapers, and baby equipment. Last year, the organization served nearly 13,500 people. Prior to the current school year, the group distributed more than 4,000 backpacks and school supplies to children with the help of over 200 partner agencies.
Goulette succeeds Jean Pagliuca, who resigned in July after 2½ years in the position.
With Goulette’s hiring, the executive director’s post was expanded from part time to full time to keep pace with the organization’s growth.
“After a thoughtful search, Community Giving Tree is very fortunate to have such a skilled professional taking on this leadership role,” Melissa Hendricks, Community Giving Tree’s board chair, said in a statement. “With her big heart and years of nonprofit experience, Kim will build on our past successes and expand our services to reach more of the local children in need.”
