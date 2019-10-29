“THANK YOU EASTON,” local officials wrote on the town’s Facebook page after the vote at the Oct. 28 Special Town Meeting.

The measure next goes to a townwide ballot question on Tuesday that asks voters to approve a debt exclusion of Proposition 2½, which limits property tax increases.

By a vote of 1,029 to 48, residents at a Special Town Meeting overwhelmingly approved borrowing $58.6 million to build a $94.8 million elementary school that will house all of Easton’s public school students in prekindergarten through second grade.

Easton has been working for more than eight years to get its early elementary schools updated, and decided to move ahead with consolidating into one new building after a study found it would be economically and educationally advantageous, according to Superintendent Lisha Cabral.

The students in prekindergarten through second grade currently go to three different schools, which would be torn down or closed.

The Select Board has proposed lessening the financial impact on some taxpayers by creating a tax relief fund for elderly and disabled residents. That measure would come before the town’s Nov. 12 Special Town Meeting.

The average homeowner — with a house assessed at the median value of $405,000 — would pay varying amounts over the 30-year life of the loan. The amount would top out at an extra $433 annually from fiscal 2025 to 2050, according to town officials.

The Massachusetts School Building Authority is expected to pay $36.2 toward the cost of the new school.

