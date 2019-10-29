Gillette Stadium in Foxborough will “go green” for the rest of the New England Patriots’ home games this football season, the team management announced.

Kraft Sports + Entertainment said in an Oct. 25 statement that the stadium will be powered with renewable energy from Enel Green Power North America, which operates electrical generating plants powered by water, wind, geothermal, and solar energy.

The statement said the utility also will install 50 electric vehicle “smart” charging stations throughout Patriot Place, the open-air shopping center owned by the Kraft Group and built around Gillette Stadium.