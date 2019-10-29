The Milton Select Board and Airplane Noise Advisory Committee are holding a public meeting on Nov. 14 devoted to the issue of excessive airplane traffic over the town.
It’s a situation local officials have been battling for years, since flight path changes created a “superhighway” for airplanes directly over Milton.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Council on Aging.
In a letter posted on the town website, the Select Board outlined the town’s latest efforts to combat the intense airplane traffic and the noise it creates. Officials are working with members of Congress to try to pass legislation requiring the Federal Aviation Administration to change the concentrated flight paths, which were established about five years ago primarily because they were more energy efficient.
The Select Board also is working with the Boston University School of Public Health on a noise study focused on Milton residents, and with Olin College on a study of pollution generated on the ground by airplane traffic overhead.
