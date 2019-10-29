Residents and visitors now have a new payment option for parking in Lynn.

Mayor Thomas M. McGee announced that the city has introduced the mobile parking system, PayByPhone. By using the smartphone app, users simply enter the location of any metered or surface lot space where they would like to park and their planned parking duration, and then psy over the phone. The user can later extend that duration, if needed, avoiding unnecessary interruption or parking tickets.

“We are constantly looking for ways to simplify and enhance experiences for residents and visitors, and I am excited the city is offering this additional method of payment,” McGee said in a statement. “As people park throughout the city. I hope people take advantage of this application while enjoying all that Lynn has to offer.”