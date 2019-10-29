State and local officials recently gathered in Concord to celebrate the completion of the latest phase in the development of the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail, the evolving 25-mile multiuse corridor from Framingham to Lowell.
The project’s $6.3 million Phase 2C involved construction of a 2.8-mile trail segment from Commonwealth Avenue to Powder Mill Road in Concord.
Work also included reconstruction of the intersection of Main Street and Commonwealth Avenue, with new traffic signals installed, as well as placing crossing gates where the trail crosses over the Fitchburg MBTA Commuter Rail Line.
Named in memory of former state representative Bruce Freeman, the rail trail when complete will connect Lowell, Chelmsford, Westford, Carlisle, Acton, Concord, Sudbury, and Framingham. Construction is being done in three primary stages, with each developed by the communities through which it passes.
Advertisement
The first phase, completed in 2009, involved construction of 6.8 miles of path in Lowell, Chelmsford, and Westford. Phase 2 has been divided into separate subphases. Phase 2A involved construction of trail segments in Westford, Carlisle, and Acton, all completed in 2018.
Still to be built are Phase 2B, which involves construction of a new bridge over Route 2 in Acton and Concord; Phase 2D, which calls for building an initial segment of the trail in Sudbury; and Phase 3, completion of the trail through Sudbury and Framingham.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.