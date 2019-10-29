State and local officials recently gathered in Concord to celebrate the completion of the latest phase in the development of the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail, the evolving 25-mile multiuse corridor from Framingham to Lowell.

The project’s $6.3 million Phase 2C involved construction of a 2.8-mile trail segment from Commonwealth Avenue to Powder Mill Road in Concord.

Work also included reconstruction of the intersection of Main Street and Commonwealth Avenue, with new traffic signals installed, as well as placing crossing gates where the trail crosses over the Fitchburg MBTA Commuter Rail Line.