Ashland will be able to hire four additional firefighters as a result of new federal funding. The Fire Department announced recently it had been awarded a $731,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The funding, which comes through the Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response Grants, or SAFER program, will cover a significant portion of the salary and benefit costs the department will incur over the next three years in hiring the additional firefighters.

Town officials said Ashland is one of only about a dozen Massachusetts communities to receive a SAFER grant this year. With the hirings, the department’s staffing will increase from the current 22 firefighters to 26, according to Lieutenant Matt Boland. He said that will allow for shifts to increase from five firefighters to six.