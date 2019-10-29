Revere plans to reconstruct Sonny Myers Park with the help of new state funding award. The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs awarded the city $266,515 for the project, set to be constructed next summer.

The renovation calls for new play structures, walkways, seating, and fence repair, as well as upgrades to entry points and ground surfaces to make the park more accessible to people with disabilities. Additionally, landscape enhancements will preserve the shade tree canopy of the park, located at the intersection of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue.

The city will fund the remaining $130,219 portion of the overall $396,734 project.