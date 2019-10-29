Revere plans to reconstruct Sonny Myers Park with the help of new state funding award. The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs awarded the city $266,515 for the project, set to be constructed next summer.
The renovation calls for new play structures, walkways, seating, and fence repair, as well as upgrades to entry points and ground surfaces to make the park more accessible to people with disabilities. Additionally, landscape enhancements will preserve the shade tree canopy of the park, located at the intersection of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue.
The city will fund the remaining $130,219 portion of the overall $396,734 project.
The City Council unanimously approved a resolution in July committing the full funding of the work, anticipating the state grant would reimburse the city for part of the cost. The grant was awarded through the state’s Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities Grant Program, which assists communities in building or renovating parks, and purchasing park land.
Mayor Brian Arrigo expressed appreciation for the state funding, calling Sonny Myers Park “one of the most popular recreational areas of the city. It a classic urban park, a quiet refuge for families and residents who seek a respite from their busy day.”
