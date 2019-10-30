Fuller Village in Milton hosts George Scarlett, editor of the magazine “Tomorrow’s Earth Stewards,” on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 2:30 p.m. in the Function Room at Brush Hill, 1372 Brush Hill Road. The magazine is dedicated to providing support to those who will care for the planet and help solve its many problems in the years ahead. Scarlett is a senior lecturer and Tisch Fellow in the Eliot-Pearson Department of Child Study and Human Development at Tuft University. For more information, contact Lisa Ramsay, program director at Fuller Village, at lramsay@fullervillage.org or 617-361-2116.

Glastonbury Abbey in Hingham holds its fifth annual Artisan Fair on Friday, Nov. 8, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair features handmade pieces from more than 20 artists, including jewelry, ceramics, textiles, wood-turned pens and bowls, hand-painted pillows, carved birds, and more. There also will be homemade pies, cookies, and breads, along with community-created items in the downstairs area. The fair is held at the wheelchair-accessible Morcone Conference Center, 20 Hull St. The event, along with parking, is free and open to the public.

Mansfield Public Library has a class on paper quilling on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Also known as paper filigree, paper quilling is an art form that involves the use of strips of paper that are rolled, shaped, and glued together to create decorative designs. This is the perfect craft for those who want to get an early start on holiday presents. The program is free and open to ages 13 to 18, but registration is required at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events/. The library is located at 255 Hope St.

Quincy Quarry and Granite Workers Museum and a registered geologist will be taking visitors on a walking tour of the historic Quincy Quarries. Quincy is well known for its rich quarry history, and it was a major supplier of granite back in the day. The two-hour tour will also include a stone cutting demonstration. The free tour, best for ages 12 and up, will take place on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon, starting at the Quincy Quarries Historic Site parking lot on Riccuiti Drive. For more information call 617-698-1802, ext. 4, or e-mail Maggi.Brown@state.ma.us.

The Ventress Memorial Library in Marshfield will host a census information event where visitors can learn about jobs with the United States Census Bureau. The informational event will take place on Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 15 Library Plaza. Wages for part-time, flexible positions are $15 to $19.50 for office jobs, and $19 to $21 for field jobs. For more information call 1-855-562-2020 or apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.

The Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy is hosting a community poetry reading facilitated by local poet Dona Stein. Stein has received international and national poetry awards for her work. The event is free and will take place on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at 40 Washington St. For more information visit thomascranelibrary.org or call 617-376-1300, ext. 3.

