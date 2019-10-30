At 4:12 a.m. Oct. 20, Winthrop police got a call from a woman on Nevada Street who was complaining that her roommate’s television was too loud. Police were dispatched to the home. “Units spoke to both parties over a loud television,” the log entry states. “Parties will keep it down.” So peace was restored — but not for long. Less than a half an hour later, at 4:41 a.m., police received another call from the same address. This time the man reported that after the police left, his roommate tried to hit him with some kind of Christmas bells decoration. Officers responded (again) and spoke to the roommates. According to the log entry, police were going to file a report and speak to the landlord on how to resolve the issue.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

EXPRESSING HIS

FRUSTRATION

At 4:16 p.m. Sept. 27, a man was seen in front of the police station in Wareham banging his head on the side of the car. According to the police log entry, he was “upset because he lost his wallet.”

LETTING IT ALL OUT

At 9:11 p.m. Sept. 30, Wareham police received a call from someone who reported hearing two people “yelling and screaming” on High Street. Officers responded and spoke to a woman who was causing the ruckus, and she was home alone. The police log entry states that she told police she was “having a bad day and was yelling because she is upset.”

TINY RESCUE

On Sept. 22, Winthrop police received a report that a squirrel somehow got its head stuck in the wheel of a shopping cart on Kennedy Road. According to the police log entry, an off-duty firefighter helped get the squirrel’s head out.

UNHAPPY NEIGHBOR

On Oct. 15, the animal control officer in Peabody reported that a caller left a voice mail message complaining about her neighbor’s dog. The police log entry stated that the pooch “barks at her through a hole in the shared fence when she’s mowing her lawn,” and she wanted animal control to “force her neighbor to patch up the hole.” The animal control officer confirmed that the dog was licensed and vaccinated against rabies, and the resident was advised that the department couldn’t force her neighbor to patch up the hole in the fence — it was a civil matter — and that she should stay away from the hole if she was uncomfortable with the dog.

UNHAPPY CUSTOMER

At 2:40 p.m. Oct. 20, Peabody police responded to a report of a disturbance at a pizza parlor on Summit Street. According to the police log entry, a 23-year-old woman had come into the restaurant demanding a refund for her pizza that she claimed was delivered “late and cold.” After receiving the refund, she then demanded free pizza and “started to destroy the restaurant by throwing items around.” She left in a 2016 black Acura ILX sedan. Officers spoke to both the staff at the pizza parlor and the woman, who was forbidden from entering the premises for one year.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

At 3:14 a.m. Sept. 22, Wilmington police checked on a suspicious person in a red Nissan Rogue that pulled into three homes on Fairmont Avenue, went up to the doors, and then drove away. Police stopped the SUV at the intersection of Church and Adams streets and discovered that there was a good reason for all that: The driver was delivering newspapers.

AN EXPLOSIVE SCIENCE

EXPERIMENT

At 11:11 p.m. Oct. 15, Wilmington police checking the area around Shriners Auditorium found “a dozen or so Coke bottles” on the roadway. The police log entry states that it appeared “they were mixed with Mentos and they erupted down here causing a mess.” For the uninitiated, dropping that kind of mint candy into soda will cause the liquid to spray out of the bottle like a geyser. Police notified the Department of Public Works about the spillage.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.