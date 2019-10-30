The Suzuki School of Newton will stage a benefit concert Nov. 17 featuring chamber works for strings, winds, and piano by Cesar Franck, Gabriel Faure, Franz Schubert, Luys de Narvaez, Samuel Barber, and contemporary composers Jennifer Grady and Max Richter. In addition to the faculty performances, there will be a silent auction, a raffle, and a post-concert reception. The fund-raising goal is $10,000; all of the proceeds will go to the James Thornblade Memorial Scholarship Fund, which directly offsets the cost of tuition for students facing financial hardship. Tickets are available at www.ssnfall2019.bpt.me . The event will be held at Second Church in Newton, 60 Highland St., at 4 p.m.

St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Marlborough offers free clothing to the general public on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing in good to excellent condition are up for grabs, along with accessories like hats, gloves, coats, shoes, boots, and belts. Costume jewelry, purses, and fashion scarves will also be available. All items were donated by St. Stephen parishioners and friends who gave clean, popular, wearable items people will take and use, believing they are helping not only individuals but also the earth, keeping good clothing out of landfills. Bring a bag or one will be provided. The church is located at 537 Bolton St. (Route 85) near Navin Rink.

The Mary Finn School in Southborough has opened a permanent StoryWalk, in a ceremony honoring retired principal James Randell for his 12 years of service to students and his dedication to literary education. StoryWalk combines literacy with physical activity. Children and adults walk along a trail dotted with wooden poles, which hold metal frames that contain the individual pages of a book. The initial installation at the Mary Finn School is “All Are Welcome,” by Alexandra Penfold, illustrated by Suzanne Kaufman. The StoryWalk was made possible through a grant provided by the Southborough Education Foundation and the efforts of recent Algonquin High School graduate Alexander Forrest. Visitors are welcome to the StoryWalk at any time when school classes are not in session.

The Massachusetts Horticultural Society hosts a six-week course in Ikebana, the art of Japanese flower arranging. Using all-natural materials, Ikebana seeks to bring out the inner qualities of flowers and plants and express emotion. The sculpture-like arrangements use color, line, and form to fashion living, almost spiritual, creations. Classes will be held every Tuesday between Nov. 5 and Dec. 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Gardens at Elm Bank, 900 Washington St., Wellesley. The series costs $250 for MassHort members and $325 for nonmembers. The fee covers books and materials. For additional information and to register, visit www.masshort.org/upcoming-classes.

The Sudbury Senior Center holds a Dementia Friendly Kick-Off Event Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 8:30 a.m. Dementia Friendly Sudbury invites attendees to raise awareness of the condition and learn more about the group’s initiatives and how it hopes to help families and individuals affected by dementia. Coffee, tea, and breakfast will be served over a short presentation. Register by Friday, Nov. 8, at 978-443-3055 or senior@sudbury.ma.us. The senior center is located at 40 Fairbank Road.

