StormSurge is presenting a program titled The “R” Word (Retreat). When is it Time to Leave?” in Newburyport . Dr. A.R. Siders, an assistant professor at the University of Delaware and a member of the Disaster Research Center, will give a live video broadcast about climate change and how communities can manage retreat in the face of flood risks related to climate change. The program is free and open to the public, and will take place Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Parker River Wildlife Refuge Auditorium, 6 Plum Island Turnpike. For more information, e-mail stormsurge9@gmail.com .

A celebration of Walt Whitman’s life and works hosted by Cape Ann Chamber Music and the Gloucester Writers Center will take place in Gloucester . The event will feature a concert at which Daniel Graham will recite some of Whitman’s well-known works, and members of Cape Ann Chamber Music will play musical settings of Whitman’s poetry, with vocalists Renée Becker and Thomas Dawkins. The handicapped-accessible event will take place Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Tickets are $25 with a discounted fare of $20 for students or seniors. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 978-239-7391 or e-mail cachambermusic@live.com .

The Amesbury Carriage Museum invites community members to an open house Satrday, Nov. 9. The family-friendly event will display mechanical engine models, a slide show about Amesbury’s historical industry and work life, and special walking tours of the Amesbury millyard. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5 Market Square. Admission is free. For more information, call the museum at 978-834-5058.

Historian Robert Allison, who teaches at the Harvard Extension School and Suffolk University, will present a lecture in Marblehead about one of America’s founding fathers, Elbridge Gerry. The lecture, which will highlight Gerry’s political legacy, will take place at Marblehead Museum, 170 Washington St., Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and reservations are required. Reserve at essexheritage.org or call 978-740-0444.

Somerville Arts Council will offer a series of puppet performances called “Puppet Palooza 2019: Tales from Around the World” on Nov. 7, 13, and 20. The stories bring cultures together, and the audience will learn about tales from Africa, Persia, Indonesia, and elsewhere. The performances are free and start at 6:30 p.m. at Connexion, 149 Broadway St. For further information, visit somervilleartscouncil.org or call 617-625-6600, ext. 2985.

