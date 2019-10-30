Having no homework over the Veterans’ Day weekend, Nov. 9 through 11, also encourages families to participate in activities honoring those in the community who have served their country, school officials said.

Their school districts are part of a trend toward “homework-free” times designed to relieve children’s stress and to increase opportunities for families to spend time together.

All 858 students in the Hull public schools will get a break from homework this upcoming Veterans’ Day weekend — as will their counterparts in Marshfield, Norwell, and Belmont. Middle schoolers in Concord and Littleton also will get a homework pass that weekend.

“I just think it’s important,” said Marshfield Superintendent Jeffrey Granatino, who started the no-homework Veterans’ Day tradition when he became superintendent five years ago.

“We spend a lot of time focusing on the social emotional well-being of our students — and where we can step in and relieve a stressor, it is important to do so. This is a win-win; we relieve a little stress, and show some pride in our community,” he said.

Granatino said response from parents, students, and staff has been positive — with families occasionally writing to tell him about how they spent the time playing games or watching movies together, as well as attending Veterans’ Day events.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education doesn’t keep track of how many schools offer homework-free times, but Granatino and other local school officials said they’ve seen an increasing number.

Proponents of the idea usually cite the need to relieve anxiety in students and increase the opportunity for families to spend more time together. Some point to a Duke University study that found a minimal link between academic achievement and homework — at least for elementary school students.

Opponents argue that consistent homework builds good study habits, time management skills, and self-discipline.

Granatino said there hasn’t been any guidance from the state on the homework break, which is a local decision.

In Norwell, for example, the public schools have four homework-free weekends for the entire school system. Belmont does the same for its district — with no-homework weekends in November, January, April, and May.

Hull schools have been going homework-free for three weekends during the school year for the past three years, according to Superintendent Michael Devine.

“The social-emotional needs of our students are increasing every day,” Devine said. “If even three times a year we can reduce that stress level a little, then it’s worth it.”

Devine said he “stole” the idea of getting rid of homework for Veterans’ Day from Marshfield, where he lives. He also added Memorial Day weekend, and has encouraged students to go to a local observance or do something to honor those who have served the country on those days.

He let Hull’s high school students choose the third homework-free weekend. “They picked Super Bowl Sunday,” he said.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.