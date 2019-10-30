HINGHAM Sacred Monsters, a chamber music group founded by soprano Kyle Leigh Carney and lutenist Cameron Welkes and including multi-instrumentalist Niccolo Seligmann, performs Baroque reflections on the tensions, contradictions, and ecstasies of love and heartbreak. The group will perform in the first of the season’s “Candlelight Concerts” at Old Ship Meeting House, 90 Main St., on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted. For more information, visit oldshipchurch.org/candlelight-concerts.html.
PLYMOUTH Michael Brown, the author of three books of poetry, and Valerie Lawson, whose poetry has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize, together edited and published the Maine-based poetry quarterly “Off the Coast” for 10 years. The two poets will be the featured readers in the ongoing “Art of Words” series held at Plymouth Public Library, 132 South St., on Sunday, Nov. 3, beginning at 1 p.m. The program is free. For more information, visit ptaow.com.
MILTON History professor Christoph Strobel of the University of Massachusetts Lowell will discuss his upcoming book in a program titled “Legacies of 1620 and the Mayflower: Native Americans in New England.” His presentation on life today in New England for America’s indigenous populations will take place at Milton Public Library, 476 Canton Ave., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. The library will also host a presentation by Wampanoag musicians and dancers directed by tribe member Cheenulka Pocknett on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. Both events are free. For more information call the library at 617-698-5757, ext. 3.
KINGSTON Back in the old days of bitter political divisions a fiery young Federalist editor was nearly beaten to death for expressing unpopular views. State representative Josh Cutler will speak on his book “Mobtown Massacre: Alexander Hanson and the Baltimore Newspaper War of 1812” at the Kingston Council on Aging, 30 Evergreen St., on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. It’s free. For more information, visit kingstonpubliclibrary.org.
ROBERT KNOX
