HINGHAM Sacred Monsters, a chamber music group founded by soprano Kyle Leigh Carney and lutenist Cameron Welkes and including multi-instrumentalist Niccolo Seligmann, performs Baroque reflections on the tensions, contradictions, and ecstasies of love and heartbreak. The group will perform in the first of the season’s “Candlelight Concerts” at Old Ship Meeting House, 90 Main St., on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted. For more information, visit oldshipchurch.org/candlelight-concerts.html.

PLYMOUTH Michael Brown, the author of three books of poetry, and Valerie Lawson, whose poetry has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize, together edited and published the Maine-based poetry quarterly “Off the Coast” for 10 years. The two poets will be the featured readers in the ongoing “Art of Words” series held at Plymouth Public Library, 132 South St., on Sunday, Nov. 3, beginning at 1 p.m. The program is free. For more information, visit ptaow.com.