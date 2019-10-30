LOWELL Thirty years after her father fled the Khmer Rouge, a young woman attempts to piece together her family history in “Cambodian Rock Band,” performed by actor-musicians at Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack St., through Sunday, Nov. 10. This east coast premiere is a coproduction with Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago and City Theatre in Pittsburgh. For tickets, $24 to $66, call 978-654-4678 or visit mrt.org.
MARBLEHEAD Artist Roy Brindamour, owner of Marblehead Made, will unveil his 2019 handcrafted figure of Father Christmas for the Rotary Club of Marblehead Harbor’s Holiday Pops on the Move! at a reception in his honor on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Abbot Public Library, 235 Pleasant St. Attendees may purchase raffle tickets for the artwork and view the exhibit Father Christmas Creations by Roy Brindamour, which will be displayed at the library through Wednesday, Nov. 27. For more information, call 781-631-1481 or visit
abbotlibrary.org.
Advertisement
SOMERVILLE The 31st annual Boston Jewish Film Festival will highlight the next generation of filmmakers in the FreshFlix Short Film Competition on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m., at the Center for Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave. The festival’s closing night on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m., will feature the New England premiere of “The Rabbi Goes West” at the Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square. For the complete list of all 48 films and nearly 60 screenings and events throughout Greater Boston, visit bostonjfilm.org.
TEWKSBURY Merrimack Valley A Cappella Chorus presents Merrimack Valley’s Got Talent, showcasing high school, college, and adult quartets, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2 to 5 p.m., at Wynn Middle School, 1 Griffin Road. For tickets and more information, visit merrimackvalleychorus.com/tickets.
Cindy Cantrell
Send items at least two weeks in advance to cindycantrell20@gmail.com.