LOWELL Thirty years after her father fled the Khmer Rouge, a young woman attempts to piece together her family history in “Cambodian Rock Band,” performed by actor-musicians at Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack St., through Sunday, Nov. 10. This east coast premiere is a coproduction with Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago and City Theatre in Pittsburgh. For tickets, $24 to $66, call 978-654-4678 or visit mrt.org.

MARBLEHEAD Artist Roy Brindamour, owner of Marblehead Made, will unveil his 2019 handcrafted figure of Father Christmas for the Rotary Club of Marblehead Harbor’s Holiday Pops on the Move! at a reception in his honor on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Abbot Public Library, 235 Pleasant St. Attendees may purchase raffle tickets for the artwork and view the exhibit Father Christmas Creations by Roy Brindamour, which will be displayed at the library through Wednesday, Nov. 27. For more information, call 781-631-1481 or visit

abbotlibrary.org.