HUDSON Peter Yarrow, former member of the folk group Peter, Paul, and Mary, will play many of the group’s most well-known songs, including “Puff the Magic Dragon,” “If I Had a Hammer,” and “Blowin’ in the Wind,” on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Portuguese Club, 13 Port St. Tickets are $40 general admission; $20 for children 13 and under. VIP tickets for $80 include a meet-and-greet with the artist. All proceeds go to Bridges to Malawi, a Hudson-based nonprofit that helps bring aid to Malawi, Africa. For tickets, call 508-361-6069 or go to bridgestomalawi.org.

DEVENS Pay tribute to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Fort Devens Museum’s annual open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum’s exhibits chronicle the history of Camp and Fort Devens and the roles its men and women played overseas and on the home front. Special programming during the open house includes “War and Peace in a Dangerous World” at 11 a.m., in which William Britton, a teacher at St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers and a Marine Corps tank-company commander in Vietnam, will examine the phenomenon of war from multiple perspectives; and “Dear Mary: Letters Home from the 10th Mountain Division (1944-1945)” at 12:30 p.m. The Fort Devens Museum is located on the third floor at 94 Jackson Road. For more information, call 978-772-1286 or go to fortdevensmuseum.org.