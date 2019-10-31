The Rockland High grad earned New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Football Co-Offensive Athlete of the Week honors. Dunn, a junior quarterback for Norwich University, completed 19 of 24 passes for 376 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 51-10 win over Maine Maritime.

Emily Graham

Westford

The Westford Academy field hockey product was named the Commonwealth Coast Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week. The Endicott College senior made two defensive saves in a 2-0 win over the University of New England for the Gulls (14-4 overall, 10-0 CCC).

Jacob Harris

Brookline

A graduate of The Rivers School, the senior goalkeeper recorded his sixth shutout of the season for Colgate, tallying three saves in a 1-0 double-overtime victory over American University. Harris was named Patriot League Men’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week and now has 20 shutouts in his college career.