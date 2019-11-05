The growing prevalence of hate-related speech and violence in the United States today and historically in Europe in the 1930s will be the focus of two upcoming public forums at Congregation B’nai Shalom in Westborough.

On Sunday, Nov. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m., the congregation is hosting “The Rise of Hate — How Did We Get Here? What Can We Do?”

US Representative James McGovern, a Worcester Democrat, will be among four speakers at the event. The others are Arie Perliger, an expert on terrorism and political violence and a professor in security studies at University of Massachusetts Lowell; Melissa Kraus, associate regional director at the Anti-Defamation League of New England; and Alejandro Beutel, who focuses on US anti-Muslim and anti-government movements and previously worked for the Southern Poverty Law Center.