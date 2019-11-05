The growing prevalence of hate-related speech and violence in the United States today and historically in Europe in the 1930s will be the focus of two upcoming public forums at Congregation B’nai Shalom in Westborough.
On Sunday, Nov. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m., the congregation is hosting “The Rise of Hate — How Did We Get Here? What Can We Do?”
US Representative James McGovern, a Worcester Democrat, will be among four speakers at the event. The others are Arie Perliger, an expert on terrorism and political violence and a professor in security studies at University of Massachusetts Lowell; Melissa Kraus, associate regional director at the Anti-Defamation League of New England; and Alejandro Beutel, who focuses on US anti-Muslim and anti-government movements and previously worked for the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Advertisement
On Nov. 23 at 7 p.m., the Holocaust documentary film “Etched in Glass, The Legacy of Steve Ross” will be shown. The film’s producer, Roger Lyons, will introduce the documentary and answer questions afterwards. The movie profiles the journey of Holocaust survivor Steve Ross, who endured 10 different concentration camps and following his liberation went on to work with disadvantaged youth and to establish Boston’s Holocaust Memorial. Both programs are being presented by the congregation in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Central Massachusetts.
Admission is free to both events, but donations are welcome to offset program and security costs. Those planning to attend either event are encouraged to RSVP at cbnaishalom.org. The congregation is located at 117 East Main St.
John Laidler can be reached at john.laidler-co@globe.com.