Gloucester’s pressing need for more affordable housing and how it might be addressed is the focus of a community symposium that is being presented by the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Free and open to all, the event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Gloucester Meetinghouse — also the home of the Unitarian Universalist Church — at the corner of Church and Middle streets, with an accessible side entrance at 10 Church St.

Through a program of speakers, panels, and audience interaction, the forum will address the question of how Gloucester’s lack of reasonably priced housing might be holding the city back. Discussion will also explore how creative, green, and maritime economies might offer solutions.