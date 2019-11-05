Hull’s Town Meeting will decide whether to change the rule requiring new Hull firefighters to be certified paramedics.
Both the fire chief and firefighters’ union president support the change, citing a shortage of firefighters in the department.
According to the warrant for the Nov. 18 Special Town Meeting, eliminating the requirement would allow the fire chief to determine whether new firefighters need the paramedic certification.
Hull’s firefighters respond to more than 2,800 emergency calls a year, according to the department website. The department lists 24 members.
The town’s Advisory Board unanimously recommended that Town Meeting approve the change.
Johanna Seltz can be reached seltzjohanna@gmail.com.
