It calls for a more inclusive and accessible park featuring an upgraded baseball field, a new soccer field, expanded play areas for children of all ages, a multi-use play court, a challenge course designed for teens and pre-teens, improvements to the existing dog park, a plaza for community concerts and events, a paved walking path encircling the park, and other features.

The funding will be used to implement the first phase of enhancements detailed in a Trafton Park Master Plan prepared by the city.

Malden plans to carry out improvements to Trafton Park as a result of a new $400,000 grant awarded by the state’s Executive Office of Environmental Affairs.

The master plan was developed through a series of community meetings in 2018 and 2019 that were led by Ward 6 Councilor David Camell, Councillor-at-Large Steve Winslow, and the Malden Redevelopment Authority.

The authority is working with the two councilors to secure an appropriation from the city’s Community Preservation Act fund to meet Malden’s required $225,000 match. The city is still finalizing what features of the master plan will be included in the first phase, which is expected to begin as early as next spring.

“Trafton Park is really the heart of our ward,” Camell said in a statement. “That’s why it was important that this project was community-led and incorporated so much feedback from our residents. What I am most excited about is that these changes are going to help make the park a place where entire families can come and spend the day together.”

