Medway is carrying out a safety upgrade at its McGovern Elementary School as a result of a recent $60,000 grant from the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety.

The project involves replacing the door knobs and associated hardware of all the classroom doors with levered handles that can be locked from the inside, according to Don Aicardi, the school district’s director of finance and operations.

Officials said installation of the new handles will eliminate the need for teachers to step out into the hallway to lock their doors, which needlessly puts themselves and students at risk during emergency situations.