Canton GreenFest will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, to help Canton -area residents better understand the escalating climate crisis. Organized by Canton Residents for a Sustainable Future, the event’s speaking agenda and expo are designed to educate and engage people of all ages. The free event, which is open to the public, and will be held from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Canton High School, 900 Washington St. For more information visit www.sustainablecanton.com .

Westgate Mall in Brockton and CambridgeSide in Cambridge are offering free Santa photos for every family from Nov. 29 through Dec. 24. The program provides two free 4-by-6-inch Santa photo prints as well as a digital download of a single image. The event is sponsored by Metro by T-Mobile. For schedule information visit shopatwestgatemall.com or CambridgeSide.com .

WEST

A grief workshop will be held in Concord to discuss coping mechanisms during the holiday season for those who have experienced a significant loss. The workshop is hosted by Care Dimensions and Emerson Hospital, and participants will have time to share their stories. The free event takes place on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Emerson Hospital’s Cheney Conference Room, 133 Old Road to Nine Acre Corner. To register call 781-373-6530 or e-mail grief@caredimensions.org.

Middlesex Community College in Bedford will host a Food Truck Festival on campus as part of the college’s 25th Arts & Crafts Fair. A variety of food trucks will be present including Chez Rafiki Mediterranean Food, The Whoo(pie) Wagon, and Souped Up Food. Admission and parking are free. The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Bedford Campus Quad, 591 Springs Road. For more information, visit middlesex.mass.edu.

NORTH

Nonprofit organization Oneinforty is hosting an event in Marblehead titled “Knowledge is Empowering: Understanding the Jewish-Cancer Connection.” Most men and women of Ashkenazi Jewish descent are unaware of their 1-in-40 risk of inheriting a BRCA gene mutation, which significantly raises one’s risk of developing hereditary male and female breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers, that in many cases can be prevented or detected early. The general public risk is about 1 in 400. Oneinforty aims to raise awareness of these risks. The event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave. Visit oneinforty.org for more information.

Jim Parks of Wingmasters will be visiting the Ipswich Public Library, 25 North Main St., for a Native American Artifacts and Birds of Prey Show. Taking place on Nov. 23, the event will chronicle the strong connection between raptors and Native Americans. Native Americans revered birds of prey for their majestic appearance as well as for their hunting prowess. Four live birds of prey will be present as well as Native American artifacts such as headdresses and jewelry. Register for the free event at ipswichlibrary.org on the “events” tab. Call 978-412-8713 for more information.

