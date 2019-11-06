On Oct. 28, a coyote was seen lurking around Perkins Street in Peabody near the J. Henry Higgins Middle School right around dismissal time. After the state Environmental Police said they’d come by only if absolutely necessary, local patrol officers stayed put and kept an eye on the coyote as school was released without incident.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

POODLE PUSHER

At 4:19 p.m. Sept. 30, Watertown police responded to a report of a shoplifting incident at the CVS in Watertown Square. Police said the suspect was described as a man in his 30s pushing a white poodle around in a shopping carriage. According to police Chief Michael Lawn, he took 25 items of Kerastase beauty products worth a total of $250 and left the store without paying for them. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the shoplifter or his poodle.

GORILLAS IN THEIR MIDST

At 6:35 a.m. Oct. 10, Hingham police received a call from a resident who reported seeing two men in gorilla masks and dark sweaters at a home on Accord Pond Drive. Officers knocked on a couple of doors before they tracked down someone in the know. According to the log entry, a resident explained that the masks were part of a prank involving his son and a coworker.

GOAT ON THE LOOSE

At 7:05 a.m. Oct. 20, police received multiple reports of a white goat running around on Center Street in Bridgewater. “Apparently the goat got loose from its home, as we received multiple calls about it for about 3 days,” said Sergeant Thomas LaGrasta. “I believe it was finally reunited with its owner.” “Several people asked if the GOAT was named Tom Brady,” LaGrasta added, alluding to the Greatest of All Time description many accord the Patriots’ quarterback, “and to the best of my knowledge, it wasn’t.”

GUYS? WHERE’D EVERYBODY GO?

At 1:13 a.m. Oct. 19, Bridgewater police got a 911 call from a man who seemed inebriated and who said he “was lost and looking for his friends,” police tweeted. Almost simultaneously, police got a separate call from a woman reporting that there was a man banging on her door. Apparently, this was that rare case of the twain meeting, as officers went to the woman’s address and soon gave a lost reveler a ride back to Bridgewater State University.

THE KIDS ARE NOT OKAY

At 9:38 Nov. 2, Marblehead police received a complaint about a group of kids yelling in the area between Prospect Street and Atlantic Avenue. In the log entry, police noted that the caller would “like them to be told to shut the hell up.” An officer located the youngsters and “had a discussion,” the log entry states. “They are on their way home.”

NEVER MIND

At 6:38 a.m. Oct. 1, a Wilmington man dialed 911 but discontinued the call before dispatchers could get any information. As they do on such hang-ups, police followed up to make sure everything was okay, and found the caller had had an Emily Litella moment: About to report his car stolen, he realized it was just in the shop.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.