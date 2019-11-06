Lynn residents and business owners have a chance to voice their thoughts on a variety of city issues. On Saturday, Nov. 16, a “Lynn City Summit” will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Shore Community College’s Lynn campus, 300 Broad St.

The event, free and open to all, is being organized by the office of Mayor Thomas M. McGee, the City Council, local organizations Impact Lynn and the Lynn Business Partnership, and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. City officials call the event an opportunity to learn about, weigh in, and take action on important issues facing Lynn.