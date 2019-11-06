A lightly attended Special Town Meeting in Scituate rejected a proposal to ban new water connections for a year to give the town time to study its water system problems.

The moratorium, which was submitted in a citizen petition and failed 67 to 135, was in reaction to Scituate’s ongoing problems with brown water coming out of faucets in town.

The Nov. 5 Special Town Meeting also voted against asking the state Legislature to approve the moratorium, by a vote of 110 for and 122 against.