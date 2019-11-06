A lightly attended Special Town Meeting in Scituate rejected a proposal to ban new water connections for a year to give the town time to study its water system problems.
The moratorium, which was submitted in a citizen petition and failed 67 to 135, was in reaction to Scituate’s ongoing problems with brown water coming out of faucets in town.
The Nov. 5 Special Town Meeting also voted against asking the state Legislature to approve the moratorium, by a vote of 110 for and 122 against.
And a proposal to create an appointed Scituate Water Commission, to replace the Board of Selectmen who now have that role, failed on a voice vote.
Town Meeting approved spending $3 million to replace about 2 miles of water mains in areas of town where the pipes are too small to allow flushing that helps prevent brown water.
Town Clerk Kathleen Gardner said that water issues dominated the meeting, with the prevailing opinion that the town is working to resolve the problems and should be given a chance to succeed.
The town has been “pigging” water lines — shooting a slushy mixture of ice and salt into the pipes to scour accumulated crud — and replacing old cast-iron pipes with ones that won’t corrode and discolor the water.
