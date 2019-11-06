HAMILTON Stage 284 is presenting “Into the Woods” at the Community House, 284 Bay Road (Route 1A), with an adult actor performance on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m., and youth actor performances on Friday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. For ticket prices and more information, visit stage284.com.
SALEM Weston resident Nazda Alam, the first Muslim female member of the Massachusetts Electoral College and former chair of the Muslim Voter Registration Project in Massachusetts, will screen and discuss her short documentary, “Rohingya: Atrocities Against Women,” on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m., at Viking Hall 123, 1 Loring Ave. on the campus of Salem State University. A former member of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Refugees and Immigrants, the Bangladesh native is president and CEO of the Nazda Alam Foundation for Muslim Women Civic Engagement and Leadership. The event is free and open to the public.
Advertisement
STONEHAM Stone Zoo at 149 Pond St. is offering free admission to veterans with military identification from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, and Monday, Nov. 11. While exploring the wildlife, be prepared to spot 40 life-sized animal sculptures made from millions of colorful LEGO bricks during Brick Safari, presented by Metro by T-Mobile, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 5. For more information, call 617-541-LION (5466) or visit zoonewengland.org.
WINCHESTER The Massachusetts Orchid Society is presenting World of Orchids: Asia on Sunday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Sons of Italy, 117 Swanton St. Tour the exotic collections and shop from vendors of orchids, growing supplies, and art. Admission costs $10 per person, with society members and those 8 and under free. For more information, visit massorchid.org/show .
Advertisement
Cindy Cantrell
Send items at least two weeks in advance to cindycantrell20@gmail.com.