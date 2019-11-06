HAMILTON Stage 284 is presenting “Into the Woods” at the Community House, 284 Bay Road (Route 1A), with an adult actor performance on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m., and youth actor performances on Friday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. For ticket prices and more information, visit stage284.com.

SALEM Weston resident Nazda Alam, the first Muslim female member of the Massachusetts Electoral College and former chair of the Muslim Voter Registration Project in Massachusetts, will screen and discuss her short documentary, “Rohingya: Atrocities Against Women,” on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m., at Viking Hall 123, 1 Loring Ave. on the campus of Salem State University. A former member of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Refugees and Immigrants, the Bangladesh native is president and CEO of the Nazda Alam Foundation for Muslim Women Civic Engagement and Leadership. The event is free and open to the public.