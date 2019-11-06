BROCKTON Fuller Craft Museum hosts a reception for the exhibit “Stitch by Stitch: Activist Quilts from the Social Justice Sewing Academy,” consisting of work by young artists who confront pressing issues in their communities and in their own lives. The 14 quilts on display highlight both craft activism and current state of fiber art across the country. The reception takes place at the museum on 455 Oak St. on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 19, 2020. For more information, visit fullercraft.org.

WEYMOUTH The 40-voice Joyful Voices of Inspiration, a nondenominational community gospel choir, will bring traditional and contemporary gospel music to its Music at Sanctuary Hall concert. Addison Locke, a gospel-singing soloist touring New England, will open the concert. The performance takes place at East Weymouth Congregational Church, 1320 Commercial St., on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. There is no admission charge, but a $10 donation is suggested. For more information see www.musicatsanctuaryhall.org.