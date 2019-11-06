BROCKTON Fuller Craft Museum hosts a reception for the exhibit “Stitch by Stitch: Activist Quilts from the Social Justice Sewing Academy,” consisting of work by young artists who confront pressing issues in their communities and in their own lives. The 14 quilts on display highlight both craft activism and current state of fiber art across the country. The reception takes place at the museum on 455 Oak St. on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 19, 2020. For more information, visit fullercraft.org.
WEYMOUTH The 40-voice Joyful Voices of Inspiration, a nondenominational community gospel choir, will bring traditional and contemporary gospel music to its Music at Sanctuary Hall concert. Addison Locke, a gospel-singing soloist touring New England, will open the concert. The performance takes place at East Weymouth Congregational Church, 1320 Commercial St., on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. There is no admission charge, but a $10 donation is suggested. For more information see www.musicatsanctuaryhall.org.
NORWELL North River Theater in Norwell will stage the Tony Award-winning play “Same Time Next Year,” the story of a love affair between two people married to others who rendezvous once a year. Directed by Phil Markella and featuring Christopher Cartier and Maryanne Truax, the show will be presented in the theater at 513 River St. beginning Friday, Nov. 15, at 8 p.m., through Nov. 24, with 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays, Nov. 17 and 24. Tickets are $20; call 781-826-4878 to reserve. For more information see www.northrivertheater.org.
DUXBURY Ron Williams plays American music, including jazz, R&B, ’60s soul, ’70s rock, Cole Porter, and Frank Sinatra, accompanying his polished singing with a finger-style, acoustic-electric guitar. He will perform at the South Shore Folk Music Club at First Parish Church, 842 Tremont St., on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. Singer-songwriter Andrew Sexton will open the show, and the club will also make time for an open mic. Tickets are $10, $9 for members, and are available at www.southshorefolkmusicclub.org/event-3524714.
ROBERT KNOX
