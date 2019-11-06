WAYLAND On Saturday, Nov. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Wayland High School Computer Science Club invites its fellow high school computer enthusiasts to “Hackaway for Good.” It’s a free one-day hackathon on accessibility and inclusion at which students can learn how to create technology that has social impact. Working in teams, students will develop an app, game, website, or idea that improves experiences for people with disabilities. No experience necessary. Refreshments will be provided. Wayland High School is located at 264 Old Connecticut Path. For more information or to register, go to www.hackawayforgood.org.

LEXINGTON Now in its fifth year, “Trinethra — The Third Eye Festival of Dance” convenes for two nights of Indian dance performance on Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Scottish Rite Masonic Museum & Library, 33 Marrett Road. Each evening runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and features three different performances, each one showcasing the vivid traditional dances of different regions of India. Tickets are $20 to $200. For a complete schedule and more information, go to tinyurl.com/y6qe3dpu.