WAYLAND On Saturday, Nov. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Wayland High School Computer Science Club invites its fellow high school computer enthusiasts to “Hackaway for Good.” It’s a free one-day hackathon on accessibility and inclusion at which students can learn how to create technology that has social impact. Working in teams, students will develop an app, game, website, or idea that improves experiences for people with disabilities. No experience necessary. Refreshments will be provided. Wayland High School is located at 264 Old Connecticut Path. For more information or to register, go to www.hackawayforgood.org.
LEXINGTON Now in its fifth year, “Trinethra — The Third Eye Festival of Dance” convenes for two nights of Indian dance performance on Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Scottish Rite Masonic Museum & Library, 33 Marrett Road. Each evening runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and features three different performances, each one showcasing the vivid traditional dances of different regions of India. Tickets are $20 to $200. For a complete schedule and more information, go to tinyurl.com/y6qe3dpu.
FRAMINGHAM On Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m., at Atac (formerly Amazing Things Arts Center), 160 Hollis St., Framingham, A Lifely Read and Fugitive Productions present “Book Covers,” an evening of literary entertainment in which talented writers and voice artists will share a variety of works on the theme of home. Admission is free but attendees are asked to preregister at www.tinyurl.com/bookcoverstix.
BELMONT The Belmont Woman’s Club invites the public to a lecture called “Celebrating the Centennial of Voting Rights for Women” on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 455 Concord Ave. Panelists include Coline Jenkins, president of the Elizabeth Cady Stanton Trust; Fredie Kay, founder of the Women’s Suffrage Celebration Coalition of Massachusetts; and feminist historian Susan Ware. Admission is free.
