The senior midfielder converted a penalty kick in a 1-0 double-overtime win over Penn to clinch the first Ivy title and NCAA tournament berth for the Brown women’s soccer program (13-1-1) since 1994. Now 3-for-3 on PKs, the Apponequet grad was the league’s Player of the Week.

Lauren Curley

Stow

A sophomore forward on the Babson field hockey team, she scored five goals and added two assists last week in win over Union (4-2) and Keene State (6-1), respectively. The Lawrence Academy grad was the NEWMAC’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Jessica Morales

Wilmington

The Brandeis first-year captured the gold medal in the sabre at the Northeast Intercollegiate Fencing Conference Fall Collegiate Invitational. The Wilmington High grad went 5-0 in pool play, defeating classmate Maggie Shealy in the final. She was the UAA’s Fencer of the Week.