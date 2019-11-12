The decision, made at the Nov. 5 Town Council meeting, came after one of Braintree’s deputy chiefs who had applied for the job asked the council to reconsider and hire from within.

“I think he’s a great candidate for the position, and I look forward to him working for the town,” Council President Charles Ryan said after the vote.

The Braintree Town Council unanimously confirmed the mayor’s choice for the next police chief — current Maynard Police Chief Mark Dubois.

Braintree’s charter gives the mayor authority to appoint the police chief, and the council authority to reject the choice.

Mayor Joseph Sullivan, who is in office until his successor Charles Kokoros is sworn in Jan. 2, selected Dubois from 28 candidates vying to replace retiring Chief Paul Shastany — who was brought in from outside three years ago to reform and restore confidence in a police department shaken by a scandal in its evidence room.

By state law, chiefs must retire at age 65; Shastany turns 65 in November.

Dubois, a veteran and attorney, has been in law enforcement for 28 years and a lawyer in the Army Judge Advocate General Corps.

