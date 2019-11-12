A federal project to dredge Gloucester’s Annisquam River will be able to move forward after the state recently awarded a $2.4 million grant to support the work.
The US Army Corps Engineers earlier this year budgeted $5.7 million for the project. But bids came in significantly higher than that amount. The state grant will fill the gap, allowing the contract to be awarded, and the work to get underway this season according to Jim Destino, Gloucester’s chief administrative officer.
Officials said the project is needed to address shallow water conditions that have made navigation of the river hazardous for many vessels at low tides, including lobster and other commercial fishing boats.
The Army Corps of Engineers will partner with the city to remove an estimated 140,000 cubic yards of material from approximately 20 acres of the river, including a significant portion of the Lobster Cove anchorage area. Officials said the dredging will restore the federal channel and the anchorage area to their authorized depth of 8 feet.
The project also will enhance public safety by making the river more navigable for US Coast Guard and harbormaster vessels. Governor Charles Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, US Representative Seth Moulton, and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken joined other federal, state, and local officials in Gloucester to announce the funding.
“The dredging of the Annisquam River will immediately benefit Gloucester’s commercial fishing operations, significantly enhance public safety emergency response, and improve navigation for all who take advantage of this natural resource,” Theken said in a statement.
The dredging will be undertaken over two seasons. This season’s work began this week and will extend through January.
