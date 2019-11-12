A federal project to dredge Gloucester’s Annisquam River will be able to move forward after the state recently awarded a $2.4 million grant to support the work.

The US Army Corps Engineers earlier this year budgeted $5.7 million for the project. But bids came in significantly higher than that amount. The state grant will fill the gap, allowing the contract to be awarded, and the work to get underway this season according to Jim Destino, Gloucester’s chief administrative officer.

Officials said the project is needed to address shallow water conditions that have made navigation of the river hazardous for many vessels at low tides, including lobster and other commercial fishing boats.