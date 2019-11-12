The track around Hull High School’s new turf field — with its dramatic view of Boston Harbor — is now open to the public.
The Hull High School Pirates held their first football game on the new synthetic field at the tip of the Hull’s peninsula in late September, but the track remained closed to the public while work on the $2.1 million project continued.
School Superintendent Michael Devine said the work is now “substantially complete,” and the track will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will be lit from dusk until closing.
The complex will be open on weekends only if there is an event taking place on the field, he said.
The controversial project first received Town Meeting approval in 2016, but was voted down in a townwide ballot that would have triggered property tax increases. In May of 2019, Town Meeting approved the project without affecting property taxes.
