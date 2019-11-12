But the plans fell through in October, with town and preschool officials giving differing reasons for the cause.

Redevelopment plans for Islington Center had included relocation of the private preschool from the Islington Community Center — a town-owned, former church building — to renovated space in a commercial building down the street.

Mother’s Morning Out, a popular preschool program in Westwood’s Islington Center, is closing at the end of the current school year.

Mother’s Morning Out sent a letter to parents announcing “with deep sadness and extreme disappointment” that the program would close, and noting that the current location had been a “perfect location.”

The church is being demolished and replicated in a new building with condominiums and retail space as part of a $35 million redevelopment project.

“As we all know, change can present challenges to some,” the letter said. “MMO is a unique business with distinctive needs that we feel would be difficult to meet under the current situation.”

The letter also said the program was looking for a new location.

In response, Town Administer Michael Jaillet sent a letter to residents saying that the town wanted to keep the nursery school in Islington Center and “worked diligently to offer uncommonly generous lease terms.”

“Unfortunately, the MMO leadership were not willing to accept those lease terms,” Jaillet wrote, adding that an “unsubstantiated claim over lack of parking” was not a factor in the decision.

“We recognize and accept that this is MMO’s choice, which may be the best outcome for all concerned,” he said.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.