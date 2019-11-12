Area residents have a chance to buy fresh foods and other locally produced goods when the annual Salem Winter Market returns for two upcoming weekends this season.

The indoor market will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, and on Dec. 14 inside Old Town Hall in Derby Square. The Winter Market is a seasonal extension of Salem’s annual Farmers’ Market, which operates each year from mid-June to mid-October in Derby Square.

At this year’s Winter Market, vendors will be selling an assortment of foods and artisan crafts, including seasonal produce, baked goods, wreaths, handmade soaps, honey, pickles, gourmet ravioli, and artisan chocolates. The Salem Farmers’ Market and the Winter Market are both organized by the Salem Main Streets organization with support from the city, the Salem Chamber of Commerce, Destination Salem, Creative Collective, and other local businesses and organizations.