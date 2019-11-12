One of them will help in hiring and retaining four full-time firefighters. The $570,525 grant will cover approximately 75 percent of the salaries and benefits of those firefighters in the first two years and 35 percent of those costs in the third year. Once the grant has been expended, the town will be responsible for maintaining the full cost of the positions.

Shrewsbury’s fire department will be able to bolster its staffing and enhance safety programs with the help of nearly $585,000 in new federal assistance. The funding is being provided through two grants recently awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The money is being provided through FEMA’s Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant program, which helps fire departments increase and maintain staffing levels.

‘This award will greatly enhance our ability to respond to fires and other emergencies and it is a large step toward the staffing level we are trying to achieve,” Fire Chief James Vuona said in a statement. “This grant is a result of the collaborative efforts of many personnel within our department and town to ensure the safety of the residents we serve.”

The town also was awarded a $14,286 grant through FEMA’s Fire Prevention and Safety Grant program. The department will use the funding to create a program to educate community members about fire prevention, conduct fire risk assessments of their homes, and assist them with installing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

