Arlington officials are inviting local residents and businesses to hear more about planned sidewalk improvements in the town center.

Now in its planning stage, the sidewalk project is one component of ongoing enhancements the town has been undertaking along the Massachusetts Avenue corridor. VHB, the town’s consultant on the project, has prepared a preliminary design of the sidewalk upgrades.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to begin in the spring. The second phase, which calls for the reconstruction of Broadway Plaza, will be carried out after the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority completes an infrastructure improvement project at that location scheduled for 2021.