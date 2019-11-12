Whittier Vocational Technical School recently celebrated the opening of a new early education center on its Haverhill campus. The center, which the school is operating in partnership with the Haverhill YMCA, serves children from 6 weeks old to 5 years old.

With its opening, Whittier for the first time is able to offer students in its Early Education and Care program the opportunity to gain hands-on experience working with children on campus through co-op opportunities and class visits to the facility. The YMCA is providing the professional staff for the center.

While the Whittier Early Education Center is open to all local families, officials noted that it offers Whittier educators an on-site option for care.