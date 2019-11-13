At 1:49 p.m. Nov. 6, someone alerted a Stoneham police officer to smoke coming from a house on North Street. According to a statement , firefighters rushed to the scene and found that no one was home — except for the family dog, which they rescued from the second floor. Fire Chief Matthew Grafton praised the crews for getting the fire under control quickly and making the rescue. “I’m grateful that nobody was hurt, including the family dog who was able to be removed and brought to safety outside,” he said.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

JEWELS FOR GAS

At 2:14 p.m. Oct. 30, Stow police received a call from someone who reported that a woman in a white Chevy Tahoe with Utah license plates offered him gold jewelry in exchange for gas money. It happened at the Gulf gas station on Great Road, and according to the police log entry, the caller “thought this was suspicious” and wanted police to check it out. Police reported that the woman was GOA, which means “gone on arrival.”

I’LL HAVE 40 PIZZAS . . . NEVER MIND

At 1:29 p.m. Oct. 26, Belmont police officers responded to an Italian restaurant on Belmont Street that had been receiving harassing phone calls. According to Assistant Chief James MacIsaac, an employee told police that a woman who frequents the restaurant had been calling a lot over the past two days, and at one point she ordered 40 pizzas and then canceled the order. Police also were told that she called multiple times using an accent and kept asking for people who didn’t work there. Officers tried to get in touch with the woman but were unable to reach her.

OH, DEER

At 5:47 a.m. Oct. 19, Bridgewater police got a 911 call from someone who heard a loud noise outside of his residence and wanted an officer to swing by and check it out. The cruiser that was dispatched reported “multiple deer directly outside the home,” according to a tweet from police.

DUMPSTER DIVING

At 9:30 a.m. Sept. 26, someone called Hingham police to report that there was a man “Dumpster diving” in the parking lot behind Trader Joe’s. The man was described as wearing a red hoodie and brown pants. The officer who arrived at the scene spoke to employees who were outside and reported that one of them may have been mistaken for a Dumpster diver.

ODD TIME FOR A BIKE LESSON

At 1:27 a.m. Nov 5, Wilmington police checked on two people who appeared to be intoxicated near Town Hall. The officer reported that one was teaching the other how to ride a bicycle, according to the police log entry. Both left the area on foot.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.