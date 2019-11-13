fb-pixel

Allie Crawford

Kingston

The University of Massachusetts Boston sophomore set up three of the Beacons’ six goals in the Little East women’s soccer tournament in victories over Eastern Connecticut (a 2-0 victory) and Western Connecticut (4-0). She has an LEC-leading 13 assists. UMB (19-2-1) played Stevens Institute of Technology in the first round of the NCAA Division 3 tournament.

Shawna Crowley

Billerica

A sophomore outside hitter at Westfield State, Crowley was the MVP of the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament after powering the Owls to a 3-1 win over Framingham State. In the final, Crowley had 18 kills and 16 digs. Westfield takes on Clarkson in the first round of the NCAA Division 3 tournament.

Julian Stewart

Acton

The Acton-Boxborough Regional graduate is the first Bentley men’s soccer player to earn Northeast-10 Conference first-team honors since 2013. The senior forward tallied eight goals and two assists for the Falcons, who finished 8-9 overall and 6-6 in NE-10 play. Stewart was a second-team selection in 2017.