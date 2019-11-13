The University of Massachusetts Boston sophomore set up three of the Beacons’ six goals in the Little East women’s soccer tournament in victories over Eastern Connecticut (a 2-0 victory) and Western Connecticut (4-0). She has an LEC-leading 13 assists. UMB (19-2-1) played Stevens Institute of Technology in the first round of the NCAA Division 3 tournament.

Shawna Crowley

Billerica

A sophomore outside hitter at Westfield State, Crowley was the MVP of the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament after powering the Owls to a 3-1 win over Framingham State. In the final, Crowley had 18 kills and 16 digs. Westfield takes on Clarkson in the first round of the NCAA Division 3 tournament.

Julian Stewart

Acton

The Acton-Boxborough Regional graduate is the first Bentley men’s soccer player to earn Northeast-10 Conference first-team honors since 2013. The senior forward tallied eight goals and two assists for the Falcons, who finished 8-9 overall and 6-6 in NE-10 play. Stewart was a second-team selection in 2017.