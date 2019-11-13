HAVERHILL The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub will host the panel discussion “Crowdfunding, Investing, or Both?” for entrepreneurs on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the iHub, 2 Merrimack St, on the third floor. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is recommended at uml.edu/innovation-hub.
MERRIMAC Just in time for the holiday gift season, the Newburyport Art Association Watercolor Interest Group is holding its Watercolor Wonders show and sale through Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main St. A reception with the artists will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, 1 to 4 p.m., with light refreshments and unframed work and cards available for sale. For more information, visit newburyportart.org or merrimaclibrary.org.
SOMERVILLE In its seventh year, the Boston International Kids Film Festival includes professional and student-made, full-length documentaries, animated shorts, and short films appropriate for young children through high schoolers. Two featured films will be screened on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square: “Microplastic Madness,” about global plastic marine pollution, at 1:30 p.m.; and “Under Pressure,” which follows the aftermath of the Columbia Gas crisis in the Merrimack Valley, at 3 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit bikff.org.
REGION In “Walking the Way Today,” Kristine Malpica and Meg Rayne share photos, songs, and stories from their 500-mile backpacking trip across France and Spain on El Camino de Santiago. They will present their historical, cultural, and musical pilgrimage along the UNESCO World Heritage site on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m., at Topsfield Town Library, 1 South Common St.; Sunday, Nov. 24, at noon, at Unity on the River, 58 Macy St. in Amesbury; and Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m., at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St. in Byfield. For more information, e-mail kristine@imaginestudios.org.
