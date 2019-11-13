HAVERHILL The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub will host the panel discussion “Crowdfunding, Investing, or Both?” for entrepreneurs on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the iHub, 2 Merrimack St, on the third floor. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is recommended at uml.edu/innovation-hub.

MERRIMAC Just in time for the holiday gift season, the Newburyport Art Association Watercolor Interest Group is holding its Watercolor Wonders show and sale through Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main St. A reception with the artists will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, 1 to 4 p.m., with light refreshments and unframed work and cards available for sale. For more information, visit newburyportart.org or merrimaclibrary.org.