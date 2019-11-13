PLYMOUTH The women’s chorus Persephone’s Daughters is coming to town for its fall concert. Inspired by the #MeToo movement and women “finding their voices and becoming whole selves,” the program will include songs such as “Wings” by Little Mix and “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield, as well as passages from the writings of Michelle Obama, May Sarton, and others. The Daughters will take the stage at Church of the Pilgrimage, 8 Town Square, on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors and students, available by calling 508-747-0212, or at the door. Proceeds will help support the Plymouth Recovery Center.

FOXBOROUGH The Un-Common Theatre Company will stage Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical,” a Tony Award-winning musical that revels in the anarchy of childhood and Dahl’s “twisted genius.” With a large cast of students from regional communities, the show will take place in the Orpheum Theatre, 1 School St., on Friday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov, 23, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. Advance tickets cost $25, $20 for seniors and students, and are available at uncommontheatre.org/tickets.