PLYMOUTH The women’s chorus Persephone’s Daughters is coming to town for its fall concert. Inspired by the #MeToo movement and women “finding their voices and becoming whole selves,” the program will include songs such as “Wings” by Little Mix and “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield, as well as passages from the writings of Michelle Obama, May Sarton, and others. The Daughters will take the stage at Church of the Pilgrimage, 8 Town Square, on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors and students, available by calling 508-747-0212, or at the door. Proceeds will help support the Plymouth Recovery Center.
FOXBOROUGH The Un-Common Theatre Company will stage Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical,” a Tony Award-winning musical that revels in the anarchy of childhood and Dahl’s “twisted genius.” With a large cast of students from regional communities, the show will take place in the Orpheum Theatre, 1 School St., on Friday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov, 23, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. Advance tickets cost $25, $20 for seniors and students, and are available at uncommontheatre.org/tickets.
WEYMOUTH The Fine Arts Chorale will perform a classical concert consisting of Faure’s sublime “Requiem” and Erica Whitacre’s “Five Hebrew Love Songs.” Directed by Richard Travers and accompanied by an orchestra, the chorus will perform at Old South Union Church, 25 Columbian St., on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. Admission is $20, $15 for seniors and students. For tickets or information, visit
fineartschorale.org.
WALPOLE The annual holiday show and sale by Potters Place, a nonprofit pottery studio and school, will include a fund-raiser to benefit the IAM Strong Foundation, which addresses teen mental health issues. Handmade platters, mugs, bowls, vases, sculptures, and holiday ornaments will be on display at Potters Place, 127B Old West St., beginning on Friday, Nov. 22, with a reception and refreshments from 6 to 9 p.m., and continuing on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, see www.pottersplace.info.
ROBERT KNOX
Send items at least two weeks in advance to rc.knox2@gmail.com.