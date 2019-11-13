AYER The Ayer Shirley High School Drama Club presents the Noel Coward comedy “Blithe Spirit” on Friday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2 and 7 p.m., at Ayer Shirley Regional High School, 141 Washington St. The play tells the story of a novelist, a medium, and a couple of ghosts. Tickets are $10 general admission; $5 for students and seniors. For tickets or more information, call 978-772-2545 or go to www.jacneed.com/ASYD/AyerShirleyDrama.htm.

HOPKINTON Actor and director Karin Trachtenberg of Southborough offers a free workshop called “Movement, Voice, and Text: Playing with Shakespeare’s Verse” on Monday, Nov. 18, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Hopkinton Center for the Arts, 19 Hayden Rowe St. Presented as an introduction to the Voice and Movement for Actors course scheduled for this winter, the workshop will explore how the meaning of Shakespeare’s words comes alive through the voice and body. No preparation or prior experience required. To preregister, go hopartscenter.org/education/all-programs .

NEEDHAM Spending the holidays with your aging parents? For many people, this is a time to assess the health and well-being of the seniors they love. FirstLight Home Care of West Suburban Boston invites the public to a free seminar on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at its education center at 109 Highland Ave. Led by social worker and gerontology specialist Wendy Adlerstein, the seminar will outline 10 signs to watch for and will also include time for participants to ask questions and share anecdotes. To register or with questions, call 781-559-0220 or go to www.firstlighthomecare.com/home-healthcare-west-suburban-boston.