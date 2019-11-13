And, no doubt, for his own escape, and peace of mind.

One of the voices is that of Dixon, who is not listed as a coach; rather, a volunteer for a Redhawk program that entered Friday’s Division 2 South final against Mansfield with a 9-0 record. He does this for the sheer joy of it, for love of the game but mostly for the kids.

NATICK — You watch Scott Dixon, in the wooded seclusion behind Memorial Field, during a Natick High football practice. It’s all business, the quietude interrupted only by the rising, then diminishing voices of the coaches.

At 70 years old, Dixon is still negotiating across the minefields of a traumatic life. The rage inside still kicks in, now and then, the outbursts a byproduct of what he’s seen, and felt, what he’s been unable to shake.

Growing up, Dixon’s father was rarely home. A sister committed suicide at 30. His gut-wrenching time in Vietnam still has its grip, the Agent Orange cancer that seeped into him, requiring the removal of his prostate, the PTSD that he took home, his own struggles with drugs and alcohol.

But this, being a volunteer coach for his old high school in his hometown, sets a spark in Dixon, filling him with purpose.

“Scott has put his heart and soul in Natick football for decades,” said head coach Mark Mortarelli.

“My father was never part of my life,” said Dixon. “He was in the Navy.”

Then he was gone.

“My mother was a nurse in World War II. Later, she worked a long time at Leonard Morse Hospital (now Natick Medical Center).”

Dixon went through the Natick school system. He was on the Natick High football team, but rarely got into a game. No stardust would fall at his feet. “But I always loved football, long as I can remember.”

He played pickup games at Coolidge Field. “Mostly we drank beer and smoked cigarettes,” he said.

Dixon was a sophomore when his father left. “I got a job and worked every day after school. Times were tough.”

He bagged groceries at the Co-Op store, and got a promotion to the meat room. There was no time for football until his senior year. But after injuring his shoulder in a car accident, his playing days were done. He was on the team, a benchwarmer.

In 1969 he joined the Marines, destination Vietnam. When he returned home, like so many veterans, Dixon felt the sting and derision of the war protesters. Broke his heart.

“I was so embarrassed to have a USMC tattoo. It was a stigma back then. So I tried to have it removed.” He choked up, spitting these words out. He’s since had the tattoo remade.

A Natick friend, Bob Sinclair, had entered the service the same time as Dixon. Sinclair joined the Army. He stayed 20 years. When he retired he went to work for the Veterans Affairs Regional Office in Boston. He saw Dixon, saw the damage to his friend.

“He’d have emotional outbursts. I encouraged him to seek help,” said Sinclair. “He was reluctant at first. He’s paid a price physically and emotionally.”

Dixon got help in a PTSD group therapy sessions at the US Veterans Affairs Administration in in Jamaica Plain. He refers to Sinclair as “my savior.”

Dixon also had a song in his heart. Two years ago, at a craft fair in Framingham, Dixon met Westborough-based musician Geoff Jewett, who was performing that day. “I was with my service dog,” recalled Dixon, who makes and sells hiking sticks for veterans.

“Geoff came over to thank me for my service.”

They wrote a song about PTSD: “The War At Home.”

Some of the lyrics:

“He put his boots down in his hometown that he’d fought for with pride.”

“The war at home starts when the gunfire stops”

“You can hate the reasons and still love the soldier sent.”

The song is now on ITunes.

“Every year Scott gives a speech around Veterans’ Day,” said Mortarelli. “He’s brought in veterans from our community as well. It’s just a tremendous thing for our players to hear first-hand what these men and women have done for our country.”

Meanwhile, Dixon, has his Natick players to uplift him. Starting with the Pop Warner program, he’s coached the sport for 38 years, 34 in Natick under various head coaches. The gap was the four years he spent at Marian High, the now-closed Catholic school in Framingham.

Marian won two Super Bowls with Dixon aboard, assisting head coach Phil Marchegiani. Dixon was named the state’s assistant coach of the year.

Now a Medway resident, Dixon spends a lot of time with at-risk students and lends a helping hand to the Metco football players who rise early to get to Natick from the city, and frequently get home late. Dixon makes sure they eat well during the school day..

“He thrives on helping players who are struggling,” said Mortarelli.

Dixon and his wife Janet have three daughters. They’ve been married 47 years. Janet knows her man thoroughly. Her admiration abounds.

“He’s driven to help young kids,” she said. “He’s been through a lot. Sometimes he’ll say ‘I’m still experiencing it. It never goes away.’ Maybe that’s why he wants to do things for other people.”

It never goes away.

Globe Local feature on Natick assistant FB coach Scott Dixon, at left, pictured sharing a light moment with head coach Mark Mortarelli.

