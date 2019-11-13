Scoring a school-record five goals in an Eastern Mass. soccer tournament victory over Swampscott High may have been enough to ensure Sarah (Kent) Testo’s induction to the Wall of Fame at Newburyport High on Nov. 7.

But there was more: Class of 1996, she played four varsity sports, was team MVP for tennis and basketball, and a perennial Cape Ann League All-Star. As a freshman, she finished third in the state in the high jump before switching to tennis.

“It was an honor to be inducted and to be part of the girls’ soccer team that helped start a dynasty for our coach, Robert Gonnam,’’ said Testo, now a strength and conditioning coach and assistant women’s soccer coach at Keene State College in New Hampshire.