Scoring a school-record five goals in an Eastern Mass. soccer tournament victory over Swampscott High may have been enough to ensure Sarah (Kent) Testo’s induction to the Wall of Fame at Newburyport High on Nov. 7.
But there was more: Class of 1996, she played four varsity sports, was team MVP for tennis and basketball, and a perennial Cape Ann League All-Star. As a freshman, she finished third in the state in the high jump before switching to tennis.
“It was an honor to be inducted and to be part of the girls’ soccer team that helped start a dynasty for our coach, Robert Gonnam,’’ said Testo, now a strength and conditioning coach and assistant women’s soccer coach at Keene State College in New Hampshire.
Her parents, Mike and Pamela Kent, played varsity sports at Newburyport High and her brother, Erik, is a former professional hockey player.
Testo was a three-year starter on the women’s soccer team at Keene State for current head coach Denise Lyons. She helped the Owls advance to the NCAA Division 3 tournament her junior season and played in the New England Intercollegiate All-Star Game as a senior.
She earned two degrees in her field and also worked at Mike Boyle’s Strength & Conditioning.
“Everything I do now as a strength coach relates to what I learned from Mike Boyle,” said the 41-year-old Testo. “And being a coach enables me to bring both perspectives to finding solutions.’’
She resides in Keene with her husband, Marty Testo, a former pitcher for the Owls baseball team and now a high school athletic director and baseball coach at Leland & Gray Union in Townshend, Vt. They have two daughters, Madison, 12, and Avery, 8.
“We understand and share the highs and lows of coaching,’’ added Testo, who is also an adjunct professor at the college.
Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com .