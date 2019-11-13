THE LOCALE The restaurant opened in late May on Main Street in Maynard, its modest sign peeking out from the brick storefront. Kongnakorn, who resides in Allston, said he visited the town and found “everyone is so nice and wonderful — I had never seen a community like this before.” In fact, it reminded him of Thailand, “where everyone looks at each other and says hi.”

Why noodles for his new venture? “I started with what I like, and I think other people like them just as much as I do,” he said.

IN THE KITCHEN Harit Kongnakorn, the chef-owner of Smack Noodle, originally hails from Thailand and learned to cook from his mother. After coming to the United States, and with some restaurant experience under his belt, he realized he liked Japanese food so much he wanted to prepare it as authentically as possible — so he went to Japan to learn.

The 19-seat noodlery, which does brisk takeout business in addition to serving dine-in customers, returns that warmth in abundance, with big smiles in greeting and friendly, attentive service throughout.

ON THE MENU Kongnakorn intentionally kept his menu trim. “I’ve been to many restaurants that had a big menu . . . but nobody can cook everything well. With a smaller menu, I can bring my best to many things,” he said.

From the “snacks” section — not necessarily appetizers but bites to complement the noodle dishes — the smack bun ($3.75 apiece) is by far the most popular offering. Chashu pork, or braised pork belly, is arrayed on a fluffy white moon-shaped bun with pickled vegetables and a scattering of scallions and drizzled with sweet, smoky okonomi sauce.

Takoyaki ($7), a dish closely associated with Osaka, Japan, weaves bits of octopus into round doughy dumplings and scatters them with nori, seasoned mayonnaise, okonomi sauce, and flavorful bonito flakes. There are also fried and steamed gyoza ($6), seaweed salad ($5), and crispy Brussels sprouts with fried garlic and ginger sauce ($7). It wouldn’t be hard to craft an entire meal out of Smack snacks — but you’re probably here primarily for those noodles.

The ramen menu presents five options, including miso, spicy miso, and a pork-bone-based tonkotsu. We gravitated to the spicy red tonkotsu ramen ($12.50), the restaurant’s most-ordered bowl. It’s a picturesque dish, the porky broth punctuated with earthy wood-ear mushroom slivers and bean sprouts that nicely accent three sizeable slices of chashu pork, with squares of nori (seaweed) completing the dish. The broth presents more milky-white than the fiery-red I anticipated, but the flavors are nicely balanced.

The tom yum ramen ($12), meanwhile, pairs that chashu pork with a marinated halved egg, plus a shower of corn, scallions, and bean sprouts. More importantly, it brings the hot-and-sour blend of Thai-style tom yum soup, with notes of lime and lemongrass especially prominent.

The stir-fried noodles also represent Japanese and Thai styles. The pad see ew with chicken ($11) is an especially good rendition of the ubiquitous Thai street food, the broad, flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, sliced carrots, and scrambled egg picking up considerable char from the sizzling-hot wok, deepening the flavors of the thick soy sauce and chopped garlic bathing the ingredients.

There’s also pad Thai and crazy noodles, as well as dishes featuring Japanese udon stirred with garlic or hot basil sauces. In addition to the typical proteins, dishes can be served with crispy chicken or bacon ($13) or duck or braised beef short rib ($17). If, for some reason, noodles aren’t your thing, there are also a few rice and curry dishes.

Kongnakorn said customers frequently thank him for coming to Maynard and request he stay for a long time. I’ll gladly add my voice to that chorus.

Smack Noodle, 45 Main St., Maynard, 978-252-4665, www.facebook.com/smacknoodle.

Rachel Lebeaux can be reached at rachel_lebeaux@yahoo.com.