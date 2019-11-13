Potters Place in Walpole is hosting a Holiday Show & Sale to benefit the IAM Strong Foundation, an organization devoted to dispelling stigma around mental health issues. More than 20 member potters will showcase their work. The Show & Sale will take place at Potters Place, 127B Old West St., on Friday, Nov. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 508-668-0363 or visit www.pottersplace.info .

The Fine Arts Chorale will perform Gabriel Faure’s “Requiem” and Eric Whitacre’s “Five Hebrew Love Songs” in Weymouth. The chorus will be directed by Richard Travers and the concert will take place at 2 p.m. at Old South Union Church, 25 Columbian St., on Nov. 24. Admission is $20, or $15 for seniors and students. For more information call 1-800-230-7555 or visit www.fineartschorale.org .

NORTH

A new sculpture has been installed in Newburyport along the Clipper City Rail Trail just south of March’s Hill. Joseph Gray’s “Together We Climb” is an 11-foot-tall granite standing stone that has two sets of handprints carved into the top. The stone is from the Belisle Granite Quarry in Hookset, N.H. Gray donated the sculpture to the city of Newburyport after it was on display for a year at the Newburyport Art Association’s Range Light Sculpture Park. Visit the sculptor’s website at www.josephgraysculpture.com.

In time for the holiday season, the Burlington Mall has decked its halls along the theme of Santa’s Winter Wonderlights. More than 50,000 LED lights adorn the mall’s center court skies, and there are “scent stations” throughout the mall redolent of gingerbread cookie, peppermint latte, and evergreen. While exploring, guests will receive complimentary holiday “specs” that turn a single point of light into a snowflake. Families also have the opportunity to take holiday photos with Santa. Burlington Mall’s Santa’s Winter Wonderlights at 75 Middlesex Turnpike will continue until Dec. 24. For more information visit www.simon.com/mall/burlington-mall.

Advertisement

WEST

St. Joseph Parish in Medway will host its 41st annual Christmas Marketplace and Bake Shoppe on Saturday, Nov. 23. There will be more than 60 crafters and vendors, as well as a raffle prize. Parking is free and all proceeds benefit St. Joseph Parish and its various ministries. The event will take place at St. Joseph Parish Center, 145 Holliston St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call 508-533-7771.

Advertisement

Boston’s LimmudFest celebrates its 10th anniversary in Brookline on Sunday, Nov. 17. Limmud means “study” in Hebrew, and LimmudFest offers dozens of panels, presentations, and performances that touch upon various topics related to Jewish culture and lifelong learning, including social justice, Torah, climate change, and the arts . Admission is $36 for the entire day. The festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 384 Harvard St. For more information visit LimmudBoston.org.

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maysoonkhann.