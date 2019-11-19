Framingham State University recently found a way to pay tribute to an alumnus who died serving his country in the military.

On Nov. 12, the university dedicated its Veterans Services Center in honor of Michael Haskell, a 1976 Framingham State graduate who was killed seven years later while serving as a Marine Corps captain in Lebanon. Haskell was among 241 US service personnel who died when a truck bomb exploded at a Marine Corps barracks in Beirut on Oct. 23, 1983.

Originally from Beverly, Haskell entered the Marines in 1968, serving in Vietnam and later becoming a drill instructor. After leaving the service in 1973, he attended Framingham State, playing on the varsity hockey team. He graduated summa cum laude. He was later commissioned as a Marine Corps officer and completed a masters’ degree at Georgetown University.