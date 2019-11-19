Framingham State University recently found a way to pay tribute to an alumnus who died serving his country in the military.
On Nov. 12, the university dedicated its Veterans Services Center in honor of Michael Haskell, a 1976 Framingham State graduate who was killed seven years later while serving as a Marine Corps captain in Lebanon. Haskell was among 241 US service personnel who died when a truck bomb exploded at a Marine Corps barracks in Beirut on Oct. 23, 1983.
Originally from Beverly, Haskell entered the Marines in 1968, serving in Vietnam and later becoming a drill instructor. After leaving the service in 1973, he attended Framingham State, playing on the varsity hockey team. He graduated summa cum laude. He was later commissioned as a Marine Corps officer and completed a masters’ degree at Georgetown University.
“We could not be more proud to dedicate our Veterans Services Center in honor of Captain Michael Haskell,” Framingham State President F. Javier Cevallos said in a statement. “He served the country with honor and distinction. Captain Haskell was a top student, an outstanding athlete, a dedicated husband and father, and a hero. His memory will now be preserved at Framingham State.”
The university opened the Veterans Services Center at a temporary site in October 2017 to provide a social space, as well as information and mentoring for its growing student veteran population. The center has since moved to a permanent home in a room within Dwight Hall.
The ceremony at which the center was dedicated to Haskell also served as a ribbon-cutting for the new location.
