Hamilton and Wenham residents can join in a community celebration of the holidays while supporting their local businesses on Saturday, Nov. 30.
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the first annual ShopLocal HW Holiday Festival will be held along the Route 1A corridor in the two towns.
The event will feature a variety of family-friendly activities and special business offerings, with more than 60 vendors participating. The opening ceremony is set for 10 a.m. at the Hamilton Council on Aging.
Other events and activities through the day include a hot cocoa bar, a pop-up bakery cafe, artists displaying their works, gingerbread cookie decorating, a cornhole tournament, wreath decorating, dance performances, a tree lighting with a holiday performance, and a community sing-a-long.
Most businesses along the route will also be holding open houses, with many offering promotions and refreshments. Most events are free and drop-in, but some require registration.
The event is the second to be organized by Shop Local HW, an organization formed last year to promote the local business community in the two towns. The group’s kick-off event was a festival on Railroad Avenue in Hamilton in May that featured more than 50 local business vendors and attracted 500 people. For more information, go to ShopLocal HW’s Facebook page.
