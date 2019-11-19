Hamilton and Wenham residents can join in a community celebration of the holidays while supporting their local businesses on Saturday, Nov. 30.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the first annual ShopLocal HW Holiday Festival will be held along the Route 1A corridor in the two towns.

The event will feature a variety of family-friendly activities and special business offerings, with more than 60 vendors participating. The opening ceremony is set for 10 a.m. at the Hamilton Council on Aging.