Pieces of the Hanover Mall are going to school and nonprofit groups across the region as the shopping center prepares for demolition early in 2020. The mall will be replaced with a new mixed-use development named Hanover Crossing.
“We’re trying to keep things out of the landfill and put them to good use,” said Lisa Berardinelli, who is responsible for the donation program.
She said shelves, archways, and holiday decorations from the mall are going down the road to the Cardinal Cushing Centers, a school for people with disabilities. Cardinal Spellman High School in Brockton also will get materials, as will Central Middle School in Quincy, which asked for props for a theater production, she said.
South Shore Hospital is getting a pushcart, which will be used as a small shop for employees, she said, and the Hanover Visiting Nurse Association is getting racks and display units.
The plan is to donate as much of the building’s furnishings as possible, she said.
“I’ve been here 23 years and part of my job was to keep the mall full, so to be emptying it is kind of sad,” Berardinelli said. “But I’m so excited about the transformation that is coming.”
PREP Property Group of Ohio, which bought the mall in 2016, has said that Hanover Crossing will include 600,000 square feet of commercial space and four separate apartment buildings with 297 units. The developer said tenants will include Market Basket grocery, Showcase Cinemas, a bowling alley, and several restaurants.
