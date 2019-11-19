Pieces of the Hanover Mall are going to school and nonprofit groups across the region as the shopping center prepares for demolition early in 2020. The mall will be replaced with a new mixed-use development named Hanover Crossing.

“We’re trying to keep things out of the landfill and put them to good use,” said Lisa Berardinelli, who is responsible for the donation program.

She said shelves, archways, and holiday decorations from the mall are going down the road to the Cardinal Cushing Centers, a school for people with disabilities. Cardinal Spellman High School in Brockton also will get materials, as will Central Middle School in Quincy, which asked for props for a theater production, she said.